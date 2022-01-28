Tipu Sultan garden row: FIRs against BJP leaders for protest

A day after BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest against the 'naming' of a public garden in suburban Malvani area for Tipu Sultan, police on Thursday registered two FIRs against 51 persons.

BJP MP Gopal Shetty, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar were named in the FIRs, among others, said an official.

The protesters had opposed alleged naming of the garden after the 18th century Mysore ruler, claiming that Tipu Sultan persecuted Hindus.

But Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh who inaugurated facilities at the renovated garden claimed that it had been named for Tipu Sultan many years ago.

The FIRs alleged that protesters gathered illegally and assaulted police personnel.

Police have pressed Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act against the accused, the official said, adding further probe was on.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:38 AM IST