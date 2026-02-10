Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti’s 'Jan Samvaad' Draws Statewide Response As Citizens Seek Swift Justice | VIDEO

Citizens from across Maharashtra gather at Mumbai Police Headquarters to present grievances directly to Commissioner Deven Bharti during the weekly Jan Samvaad forum | X - @CPMumbaiPolice

Mumbai, Feb 09: Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti’s weekly Jan Samvaad initiative is witnessing an increasing response not only from Mumbaikars but also from citizens across Maharashtra, who gather every Tuesday at the Mumbai Police Headquarters to directly present their grievances.

Strengthening police–public communication

Since assuming office on May 1, 2025, Commissioner Bharti has personally focused on strengthening communication between the public and the police through this weekly forum.

The first session was held on August 5, 2025, where several complaints received immediate attention and redressal. The open-door format allows citizens to walk in freely and speak directly to the city’s top cop, breaking bureaucratic barriers.

Wide range of grievances raised

At the Janata Samvaad held on February 3, more than 60 citizens attended with various unresolved issues, including cheating cases, family disputes, and frauds involving fake housing and investment schemes that led to losses of lakhs of rupees.

Widow from Latur seeks pending aid

Among them was Asha Sakhare, who had travelled all the way from Latur. Her husband, Janardan Sakhare, a police officer who served as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) to former Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, died of a heart attack in April last year. However, the financial assistance due to the family from the government had not been released even after a year.

Speaking to FPJ, Asha said Commissioner Bharti immediately heard her complaint and contacted senior officials at Naigaon, directing her to visit the office.

“After meeting the officers and completing the required formalities and signatures, I am hopeful that my issue will soon be resolved,” she said.

Investors seek help in fraud cases

Similarly, Arif Mulla from Mulund, along with his brother, attended the hearing seeking help in recovering money lost in the Hira Gold investment scheme.

“I had invested ₹3.5 lakh and my brother invested ₹5 lakh in 2017. Though a complaint was filed at Mulund Police Station, we had no update about the case. We met the Commissioner hoping to recover our money. He immediately contacted Mulund Police and asked them to call us for recording our statements,” Mulla said.

Alleged corporate fraud victim approaches Commissioner

In another case, Sanjay Bhange from Ahilyanagar approached the Commissioner seeking justice over an alleged corporate fraud. Bhange, owner of Bhange Organic Chemical Pvt Ltd, alleged that between 2019 and 2020, companies from Mulund and Ghatkopar cheated him under the pretext of supplying raw materials, illegally took over his company’s plant, and initiated arbitration and criminal proceedings against him.

“They cheated me of ₹2.51 crore. Ironically, the Economic Offences Wing arrested me and my wife instead. I spent 20 months in jail and my wife spent three months. Our business and family life were completely destroyed. I have come to Commissioner Bharti hoping for justice,” Bhange told FPJ.

With growing participation and prompt intervention in multiple cases, the weekly Jan Samvaad is emerging as a crucial platform for citizens seeking swift resolution to their grievances.

