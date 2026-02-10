Mahayuti’s Hat-Trick Victory In Rural Polls Reflects Growing Public Trust: Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai, Feb 09: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday hailed the Mahayuti alliance’s decisive performance in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, describing it as a historic hat-trick of victories across all tiers of local self-government.

After earlier wins in municipal councils, nagar panchayats and municipal corporations, the alliance has now secured a resounding mandate in rural local bodies, he said.

Hat-trick of victories across local bodies

Shinde stated that the electorate has once again placed strong faith in the Shiv Sena and the Mahayuti, adding that the alliance would work to honour this trust through committed governance.

He noted that the Shiv Sena received substantial support in rural regions, strengthening its organisational base beyond urban centres.

Victories in Raigad and Ratnagiri, he said, reaffirm that the people of the Konkan region stand firmly behind the “true Shiv Sena,” recalling Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision of taking the party to every household.

Focus on rural development and welfare

Expressing gratitude to voters—particularly women in rural areas—Shinde said their support reflects confidence in welfare initiatives and empowerment schemes implemented over the past three years.

He highlighted government efforts in road connectivity, drinking water supply, irrigation expansion, education quality and women’s self-reliance, along with steps taken by both the Centre and the state to strengthen gram panchayats and grassroots governance.

Tribute and credit to party workers

The Deputy Chief Minister also remembered late leader Ajit Pawar, saying the alliance would have celebrated the victory with him. He credited the success to the hard work of party workers, sustained engagement with village-level issues and people-centric decision-making.

Commitment to inclusive growth

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Shinde said the Mahayuti would utilise the mandate in Zilla Parishads to accelerate rural development, farmer welfare, women’s empowerment, youth opportunities and inclusive growth, ensuring that the confidence reposed by citizens translates into tangible progress across Maharashtra.

