Tipu Sultan garden row: BJP MLA Amit Satam writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray

BJP MLA Amit Satam has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the issue of naming ground after Tipu Sultan.

In the letter Satam writes “I am confused what should I address you as, should I address you as Maharashtra CM or as Shiv Sena Party chief. Because on one hand, Mayor Kishori Pednekar is saying that if the ground is named after Tipu Sultan it may create law and order issue but on other, she is producing some fake papers to attack me and to defend guardian minister Aslam Shaikh.”

In the letter, Satam stated that if the name board of Tipu sultan is illegal then BMC should immediately remove it.

According to Satam, the same ground has been reserved for the Sewerage water plant of BMC as per records of the revenue department, but Guardian minister Aslam Shaikh is illegally using funds of the district planning committee for this ground. Satam has requested CM to ask Chief Secretary to issue an order for inquiry and punish the culprit who is misusing funds and land.

Recently, Satam accused Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Guardian minister Aslam Shaikh of creating fake documents against him to show that he had also supported the proposal to name the road after Tipu sultan. Satam had said that the duo should produce papers to substantiate the allegations or else face legal action.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:58 AM IST