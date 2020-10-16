Three youths held for performing dangerous stunts on a highrise

Kandivali Police arrested three youths early on Friday for performing dangerous stunts on the parapet of a highrise and capturing a video of the act, following which it was uploaded on social media. The youths were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday after a social media user alerted police about the video.

A video clip was shot on the 22nd floor of an SRA building at Kandivali's Laljipada earlier this week, which was uploaded on social media and it soon went viral. In the video, one of the youths, Norman D'souza was seen doing a headstand on the outer ledger of the wall after gulping an energy drink, while two others-- Saddam Shaikh and Ishwaraj Kombalkar, who had shot the video-- one from the same ledger and the other from the parapet.

Kandivali Police was alerted about the video and a team traced the youths in it. The trio, however, learnt about the police being informed and left for Pune. Accordingly, a case was lodged against them and they were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for a rash or negligent act to endanger human life or personal safety of others.

A senior police officer said that the trio-- D'souza, Shaikh and Kombalkar returned from Pune late on Thursday night, following which they were arrested the next morning. "As the sections they were booked were bailable, they will not be taken to the court and can be released on bail," said the officer.

The primary probe has revealed that the video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of one of the youths, a dancer, who has uploaded various contents showing dance and acrobatic stunts. The owner of this YouTube channel had also participated in one of the prominent dance reality shows.