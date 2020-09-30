Three who were part of mob at Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition get bail

Three men, who were arrested by Khar Police for allegedly being part of a mob that obstructed public servants during the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Bandra recently, were granted bail by a sessions court on Tuesday.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to a 60-year-old woman who had also been booked for the same offences. Khar Police had booked them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to disobedience of order promulgated by public servant and Section 353 pertaining to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty.

The police had found these people part of a mob of around 15 to 20 persons, which included a news reporter, which had gathered outside the spot and were allegedly causing disturbance in discharging their duty.

Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani said, in his order granting bail to Ranjeet Jaiswal, 24, a Sion resident, Lalit Shukla, 51, a labourer from Sewri and Manojkumar Rajak, 45, a hawker from Malad, that the allegation of the prosecution is against a mob. No specific role is assigned to the applicants, the order noted and stated that no purpose will be served by continuously keeping them behind bars.

In the order granting pre-arrest bail to the woman Bharti Soni, a Dahisar resident and homemaker, the court said that the FIR does not disclose that any force is used against any public officer in order to deter him from discharging his duty. The court further said that nothing is to be recovered by way of custodial interrogation.