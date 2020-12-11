Three minors among 4 nabbed for assaulting, robbing delivery agent

The Vakola Police arrested one man and detained three minors who allegedly assaulted a food delivery agent and robbed him of his valuables in Santacruz (E) last month. The arrests were made acting on a tip-off that the accused had used the debit card and phone of the delivery agent. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, last month, the victim, a delivery agent with a food aggregator application, was on his way home on the Kalina-CSMT Road at night, when the main accused, identified as Satish Yallappa Kunchikurve, 28, intercepted him. Satish was accompanied by three minor boys aged between 14 and 17 years, who attempted to rob the victim. When the delivery agent resisted, the accused assaulted him and robbed him of his valuables.

The delivery agent then approached Vakola Police and lodged a complaint. Primary probe revealed that the accused had decamped with the victim's mobile phone, wallet and debit cards, using which they withdrew money from the ATM and celebrated the birthday of one of the minors. Police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area and then identified them.

Police then laid a trap and arrested Satish, a Dharavi resident, who is a habitual offender with over 49 cases registered against him. An official said that while Satish was arrested, three minors who were his accomplices in the crime, were detained.