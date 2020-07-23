Three men held for killing divorced sister in Daighar

THANE: Three men have been arrested in Thane district for allegedly killing their divorcee sister and burning her body two months ago, the police said on Wednesday. A search is underway for the fourth brother who is also an accused in the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police S S Burse.

Victim Pratibha Mhatre (29) was living with her brothers at Daighar after she and her husband had divorce. She worked at a beer bar.

The brothers found her behavior scandalous which led to quarrels and they wanted her to live separately, as per the preliminary probe.

On the intervening night of May 1 and 2, the accused strangulated her, stuffed her body in a plastic bag and burnt it in a field using wood, tyres and kerosene, the DCP said. They then dumped the remains in a creek. The Shil-Daighar police started a probe after receiving a tip-off about the killing.

Natha Ashok Patil (31), Bhagwan Ashok Patil (24), Balaji Ashok Patil (20) were arrested late Tuesday night on the charge of murder while Pandurang Ashok Patil was absconding, the DCP said, adding that further probe was on.