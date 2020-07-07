Threat calls to Taj hotels: Police register FIR

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered an offence in the case of threatening call made to two Taj hotels in Mumbai. The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba was target by Pakistani terrorist in 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Following the incident, an offence against an unknown accused was registered at te Colaba police station. The FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of criminal intimidation (506) and statements conducing to public mischief (505).

According to the police, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba received a call purportedly from Pakistan on the early hours of June 30. On the phone, the caller, identified himself as Sulatan and claimed to be a member of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, told the receptionist that they are planning to attack the hotel similar to 26/11 attack.

The similar call was made to Hotel Taj Lands End in Bandra as well, following the calls, hotels' security were stepped up. However, later Mumbai police termed the call as hoax.

The Taj Mahal Palace came under attack on 26/11, the deadliest terror attack in country's history when 10 heavily armed LeT terrorists carried a coordinated shooting and bombing at prominent locations in South Mumbai. The four-day siege left at least

166 people dead and over 300 injured.