'Those Who Say Religion Is In Danger, Their Own Party Is In Danger': Riteish Deshmukh Attacks BJP In Fiery Speech During Brother Dhiraj's Campaign Rally In Latur Rural; Video

Latur: Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently held a campaign rally in Latur Rural in support of his younger brother and Congress candidate Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Comparing the current political climate to the recent Lok Sabha elections, Riteish spoke on pressing local issues, stressing the lack of job opportunities in Latur despite the city’s renowned educational pattern. He also targeted the BJP for engaging the public through Dharma politics.

He highlighted that while the 'Latur Pattern' is famous across Maharashtra, local youth are struggling with unemployment, which he argued is the government’s responsibility to address. Riteish urged voters to remember these critical issues when they cast their ballots on November 20.

Riteish Attacks BJP Over Dharma Politics

Riteish took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its emphasis on religion in its campaign. Drawing a parallel to Hindu teachings, he referenced Lord Krishna, stating, “Work is Dharma. Performing duties diligently is Karma, and that itself is Dharma. Those who work honestly embody Dharma, but those who do not work use religion as a shield.”

Those who beg for votes saying your religion is in danger. Actually, their party is in danger.



—Ritesh Deshmukh

He further commented on how political parties claim that religion is in danger, calling on people to 'save religion' and 'protect Dharma.' Riteish argued that these parties are actually seeking protection for their own political interests, disguising their needs under the guise of religion.

Addressing voters, Riteish urged them to not fall for divisive tactics. "Tell those who preach religion that we will take care of Dharma; instead, let’s talk about real issues that affect our lives,” he advised. “Ask them what price they’ll ensure for our crops, whether our mothers and sisters are truly safe,” he added.

He further expressed confidence in his brothers, Dhiraj and Amit Deshmukh, to take on the responsibilities of the region, noting their commitment and capability to work for the community. He assured voters of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s imminent success in forming the next government, expressing no doubt about their ability to fulfill the promises made to the people.

Latur Rural, one of the 288-member Assembly of Maharashtra is set to go for voting on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.