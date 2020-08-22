Third accused arrested in Juhu builder’s murder

Mumbai: The city crime branch has made the third arrest in connection with the murder of Juhu-based builder Munaf Shaikh, 55.

The accused who was arrested on Friday is identified as Vasim alias Munna Pashakar Khan, 38, akka Munna Tanker. The police have already arrested Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Shaikh alias Sonu and Nadeem Shaikh, 38, in the case.

According to the Crime Branch officer, Nadeem who stabbed Munaf on Monday morning was working at Vasim's office, who runs a tanker service. The officer said that so far the investigation revealed that it was Vasim who provided Nadeem with a bike to keep an eye on the deceased's movements. After his role was established in the case he was arrested on Friday, he will be produced before the court on Saturday, said an officer.

Nadeem who was arrested on Wednesday told the police that it was Sonu who promised him Rs 5 lakh to kill Munaf. Both Nadeem and Sonu are currently in Crime Branch's custody.

None of the arrested accused so far seems to be the mastermind of the murder and someone else has given the supari, said a crime branch officer. Few more people are likely to be arrested in the case in the coming days.

It appears that murder was the fallout of a land dispute and over an SRA project in Andheri. A decade ago, the deceased had purchased a 12,000 square meter plot in Andheri from Sony's father at a throwaway price.

Nadeem allegedly stabbed Munaf several times on Monday morning outside Irla mosque in Vile Parle. Munaf was a developer and also ran a travel agency and a recruitment agency along with other business.