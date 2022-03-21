The Kashmir Files: Sharad Pawar flays BJP for raking up issue of exodus of Kashmiri Hindus

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has criticised the BJP for raking up the issue of exodus of Kashmiri Hindus by promoting film The Kashmir Files. He claimed that it was an attempt to divide the society and added that films and writings promoting divisions should be avoided.

Earlier yesterday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday targeted BJP for promoting the film with an eye on the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Raut in his weekly column Rokkthok in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, claimed that an attempt has been made in the film to suppress several "harsh truths.''

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:21 PM IST