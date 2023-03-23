Thane: Zilla Parishad presents budget of ₹93.89 crore for financial year 2023-24

FPJ

Thane: The Thane Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Manuj Jindal presented the budget of ₹92.89 crore for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday, March 23. The main points included in the budget were e-charts to enable farmers to sell their agricultural produce online, equipped libraries in all schools-community temples in villages and new schemes for their beautification.

The budget presentation was held under the chairmanship of the CEO and was attended by the officers of all the departments and the group development officers of the panchayat committees.

Revised budget of ₹93 crores proposed

The Thane ZP CEO proposed a revised budget of ₹87 crores with the original budget of ₹93 crores, it was unanimously accepted by all the officers of the resolution committee. At the beginning, additional chief executive officer Dr. Rupali Satpute, chief accounts and finance officer Mayur Hingane, project director Chhaya Shisode, deputy chief executive officer Avinash Phadtare on the platform highlighted the other important points of the budget.

Zilla Parishad CEO presented the budget

Manuj Jindal while addressing the media said, " I am happy to present the budget for the financial year 2023-24. The last four years have been very difficult for all of us and it has adversely affected the sources of income of Thane Zilla Parishad. However, I appreciate the functionaries and officials for taking care that the financial condition of the Zilla Parishad would not be disturbed under any circumstances by adopting various measures."

Different provisions of the budget

In the budget a provision of ₹4.77 crore has been made for the general administration department. ₹12. 26 crore lakh for education department, ₹2.50 crore for health department, ₹2.40 crore for agriculture department, ₹2.23 crore for minor irrigation department, ₹18.80 crore for building and communication, ₹4.12 crore for the social welfare department, ₹2.48 crore for animal husbandry, ₹3.80 crore for water supply, ₹2 crore for the finance department, ₹23 crore for village panchayat department, ₹2.9 crores for disabled welfare, ₹4 crore for women and child welfare etc. have been provided in this budget.

The new scheme and provision made in this budget

1) A provision of ₹1.50 crore was made for a plastic waste management scheme in the village area.

2) District Wise ₹60 lakh has been allocated for smart libraries in schools.

3) ₹50 lakh for the Brick to Ink Super 50 scheme.

4) ₹20 lakh for the eChart scheme to enable farmers to sell vegetables online.

5) ₹10 lakh for the promotion of agri-tourism development.

6) ₹1 crore for District Disability Rehabilitation Centre.

7) ₹30 lakh for the survey and rehabilitation of disabled persons.

8) ₹70 lakh for libraries in community temples.

9) ₹70 lakh for book supply and beautification.

10) ₹75 lakh for kitchen cafe scheme for self-help groups and gram Sanghs in the district.

11) ₹25 lakh for the training of Anganwadi workers from IIT Mumbai for the elimination of malnutrition.

12) ₹10 lakh for clean and beautiful office competition.