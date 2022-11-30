Chairmen for committees of Zilla Parishad Palghar elected unopposed

Zilla Parishad Palghar |

Palghar: All the chairmen for committees of Zilla Parishad Palghar were elected unopposed. All the major political parties have got representation in this committee elections. This is considered as a reward to opposition parties for not filling nominations for recently held Zilla Parishad President and Vice president elections

Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairman Rohini Shelar, Works committee Chairman Sandesh Dhone, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry committee chairman Sandeep Pawde, and Social Welfare Committee Chairman Manisha Nimkar are the new four elected chairman.

To maintain political stability the decision was taken by the ruling coalition of Shivsena led by Eknath Shinde and the BJP. In this effort, NCP members were gifted two chairmanships and BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi have one each. The ZP members of Shivsena led by Eknath Shinde were unhappy as they did not get any representation.