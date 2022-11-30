e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChairmen for committees of Zilla Parishad Palghar elected unopposed

Chairmen for committees of Zilla Parishad Palghar elected unopposed

To maintain political stability the decision was taken by the ruling coalition of Shivsena led by Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Zilla Parishad Palghar |
Follow us on

Palghar: All the chairmen for committees of Zilla Parishad Palghar were elected unopposed. All the major political parties have got representation in this committee elections. This is considered as a reward to opposition parties for not filling nominations for recently held Zilla Parishad President and Vice president elections

Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairman Rohini Shelar, Works committee Chairman Sandesh Dhone, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry committee chairman Sandeep Pawde, and Social Welfare Committee Chairman Manisha Nimkar are the new four elected chairman.

To maintain political stability the decision was taken by the ruling coalition of Shivsena led by Eknath Shinde and the BJP. In this effort, NCP members were gifted two chairmanships and BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi have one each. The ZP members of Shivsena led by Eknath Shinde were unhappy as they did not get any representation.

Read Also
Clear track: PT Usha set become IOA chief unopposed
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Cooperative housing societies have to grant NOC for installation of EV chargers to EV owners

Cooperative housing societies have to grant NOC for installation of EV chargers to EV owners

Property sales momentum in Mumbai leading to a 15% YoY rise; Revenue collection grows by 22% YoY:...

Property sales momentum in Mumbai leading to a 15% YoY rise; Revenue collection grows by 22% YoY:...

Maharashtra Govt to partially roll back plastic ban, to issue notification soon

Maharashtra Govt to partially roll back plastic ban, to issue notification soon

Chairmen for committees of Zilla Parishad Palghar elected unopposed

Chairmen for committees of Zilla Parishad Palghar elected unopposed

P&G Health’s “Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra” to travel across 20 cities to raise awareness about Iron...

P&G Health’s “Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra” to travel across 20 cities to raise awareness about Iron...