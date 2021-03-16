Thane: Zilla Parishad completes 25% of RTE admissions

Thane Zilla Parishad completed 25% of RTE admissions, with total 9564 applications. Hence, the officials have appealed the remaining applicants to process the RTE admissions before March 21.
"As of now 9564 applications are confirmed and 6577 are yet to be confirmed. Hence, we appeal the applicants to process the same before March 21.
One can visit the http://www.student.maharashatra.gov.in to process with the online RTE admissions. One can apply from March 3 to March 21, for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Under standard 1st, there are total of 11,114 vacancies and for Pre-primary there are total 960 vacancies among 677 schools within Thane district, informed official.