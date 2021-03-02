Thane: Woman killed in husband's shop, hunt on for servant

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a ration shop run by her husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the shop, located in the Manpada area of Dombivli township here, where their servant was also present, an official from Manpada police station said.

The couple had a quarrel following which the husband left the shop. After some time, he called up the servant to bring his wife home.

However, the servant informed him that the woman was lying in a pool of blood in the shop. After taking the call, the servant fled from the place, the official said.

The husband then rushed to the shop and took his wife to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said.

He later lodged a police complaint against the servant.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code 302 (murder), the official said, adding that a search was underway for the servant.