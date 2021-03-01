Thane: Alone at home, 70-year-old woman brutally murdered in Kalyan

Thane: A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her house by an unknown accused. The incident took place in Kalyan on Saturday night.

"Hansaben Pravin Thakkar, 70, a resident of the Dutta Ali area in Kalyan (West) lived with her family. However, she was alone at home when the incident took place. Taking advantage of the same, the accused entered her home and committed the crime," said police.

"The family members of the deceased discovered about the incident at around 9 pm on Saturday," added official.