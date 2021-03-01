Thane: Alone at home, 70-year-old woman brutally murdered in Kalyan

Thane: A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her house by an unknown accused. The incident took place in Kalyan on Saturday night.
"Hansaben Pravin Thakkar, 70, a resident of the Dutta Ali area in Kalyan (West) lived with her family. However, she was alone at home when the incident took place. Taking advantage of the same, the accused entered her home and committed the crime," said police.
"The family members of the deceased discovered about the incident at around 9 pm on Saturday," added official.
However, the exact reason behind her death is not yet disclosed by the officials, who suspected it to be a murder case.
The dead body of the deceased was later sent to Rukminibai hospital in Kalyan for postmortem.
A case has been registered at Bajarpeth Police station in Kalyan against unknown accused and further investigation is underway.