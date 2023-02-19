e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Woman constable hides sisters' participation in police recruitment drive, suspended

Thane: Woman constable hides sisters' participation in police recruitment drive, suspended

The woman constable had tried to hide the fact that two of her sisters were taking part in the recruitment drive by submitting a false undertaking, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Woman constable hides sisters' participation in police recruitment drive, suspended | representative pic
Follow us on

Thane: A woman constable has been placed under suspension for allegedly hiding from the authorities the fact that two of her sisters were taking part in the police recruitment drive underway in Thane in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

Her suspension order was issued on February 17 by SS Burse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) here, the official added.

The woman constable had tried to hide the fact that two of her sisters were taking part in the recruitment drive by submitting a false undertaking, the official said.

She is also accused of helping her two sisters during the recruitment drive, he said.

Read Also
Thane: RPF constable kills officer in Kalyan for halting his increment; arrested
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Sanjay Raut Cashier?': Shinde camp MLA Sarvankar on Raut's ₹2,000 cr charge

'Sanjay Raut Cashier?': Shinde camp MLA Sarvankar on Raut's ₹2,000 cr charge

Thane: Newborn found in Ulhasnagar drain in 2018 adopted by Italian couple

Thane: Newborn found in Ulhasnagar drain in 2018 adopted by Italian couple

Thane: TMC celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti, large number of students in attendance

Thane: TMC celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti, large number of students in attendance

Thane: Woman constable hides sisters' participation in police recruitment drive, suspended

Thane: Woman constable hides sisters' participation in police recruitment drive, suspended

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala East; no one injured

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala East; no one injured