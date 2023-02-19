Thane: Woman constable hides sisters' participation in police recruitment drive, suspended | representative pic

Thane: A woman constable has been placed under suspension for allegedly hiding from the authorities the fact that two of her sisters were taking part in the police recruitment drive underway in Thane in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

Her suspension order was issued on February 17 by SS Burse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) here, the official added.

The woman constable had tried to hide the fact that two of her sisters were taking part in the recruitment drive by submitting a false undertaking, the official said.

She is also accused of helping her two sisters during the recruitment drive, he said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)