Thane: RPF constable kills officer in Kalyan for halting his increment; arrested

According to the preliminary information, Pankaj Yadav killed the officer in Kalyan Railway yard. He was arrested from Pen near Mumbai by the Kolsewadi police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Thane: RPF constable arrested for killing officer at Kalyan Railway yard | Representative Image
An RPF Officer was killed at the Kalyan Railway yard by an RPF Constable. The accused, identified as Pankaj Yadav, killed officer Garg because he was miffed with the latter.

According to the preliminary information, Yadav was miffed with the officer for stopping his increment. He was arrested from Pen near Mumbai by the Kolsewadi police station.

(More details awaited)

