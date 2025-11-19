'Thane Will Be An Eco-Friendly City In Future,' Says MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam |

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation is striving for environmental conservation, pollution control, single-use plastic items, as well as reuse of wastewater from residential complexes. Thane is already a clean, green city, but if every citizen participates 100% in the initiatives implemented by the Thane Municipal Corporation, the next generation will experience a more eco-friendly Thane city, expressed Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, at the Thane Municipal Corporation today.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Siddharth Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and was attended by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, City Engineer Prashant Rode, Chief Environment Officer of the Environment Department Manisha Pradhan, Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde, and officers from various other departments.

Presentation By Administration

During the meeting, presentations were made by the administration regarding the initiatives being implemented by the Solid Waste Management Department, Sewerage Department, Pollution Control Department, and Veterinary Department.

Cities Pollution Impacts State & Country At Large

Pollution occurring in Thane or any other city is not limited to that city alone, but affects the entire state and country. Therefore, it is very important for every city to exchange ideas with others on how to control pollution within their respective homes. To prevent pollution from ongoing construction in the city, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has already given instructions to the Municipal Corporation regarding various measures such as covering ready-mix plants and washing the tires of vehicles used for ready-mix transport. The implementation of these measures is underway, and the Chairman noted that it needs to be done more effectively.

Washing the tires of vehicles entering the city

If the tires of large vehicles entering the city are washed at the city entrance, the amount of dust entering the city through those tires will be reduced and through that the dust on the roads will be controlled, they also mentioned. Also, the chairman gave instructions in this meeting to prepare an action plan for how citizens will use public transport as much as possible.The new guidelines determined by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to control dust pollution should be distributed by the TMC to all RMC projects and orders should be issued for strict adherence to them, instructed Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Sewage Plan

While laying a new sewage line, a sewage line required for the reuse of treated water should also be laid along with it. Treated wastewater needs to be used on a large scale. Sludge from sewage treatment plants should be used as fertilizer. This will generate a large amount of revenue for the Thane Municipal Corporation.It should be mandatory for private sewage lines to take the consent of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. Also, it should be mandatory to use the treated water from the said sewage project within the said private complex for toilets, gardens, and washing vehicles. Also, a ground water survey should be conducted.

Regarding single-use plastic

Regarding single-use plastic, the review of the action being taken by the Thane Municipal Corporation was taken by the Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Siddhesh Kadam. Large-scale public awareness needs to be created regarding single-use plastic. He also mentioned that the Thane Municipal Corporation can take strict action by making its own law for hotels in the city where plastic is being used to serve food items. He suggested that a rapid drive should be taken regarding single-use plastic. For the ban on single-use plastic, the Thane Municipal Corporation should set up a separate cell and seize single-use plastic from time to time. Amendments should be made to the by-laws in this regard and large-scale public awareness should be created by taking educational institutions along.

Regarding the Togo vans

Regarding the Togo vans used on-site for solid waste management, instructions were given that they should be used more frequently; for this Thane Municipal Corporation should make a demand to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board if necessary, they also said. Public awareness should be created on a large scale for the classification of wet and dry waste in solid waste management. Roads should be cleaned from time to time through the cleanliness drive. If necessary, TMC should register a demand for a cleaning machine with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

TMC should install modern sewage treatment plants in large gardens and the treated wastewater from them should be used for tree plantation there. Construction professionals should be forced to install Low Cost Air Sensors. Also, the waste coming from slaughterhouses should be managed properly. Also, instructions were given regarding measures to control air pollution by Siddharth Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, in the meeting.