Thane: Widow attacked with scissors by partner in Ulhasnagar

Thane: On Tuesday a 36-year-old man attacked a widow with whom he was having an affair with scissors at a tailoring shop in Ulhasnagar. The victim was saved by her co-workers and they even tried to get hold of the accused but he succeeded in escaping.

A victim suffered injuries because the accused stabbed her with scissors. Ulhasnagar Hill Line police station officers are investigating the matter and trying to find the accused.

The Hill Line police station senior police inspector Laxman Sariputre said, "The accused has been recognised as Dayanand Fugare and he had an affair with the victim who is a widow. She later broke up with him. Fugare was trying an attempt to patch up, however, the victim was not ready for it. On Tuesday the accused entered the victim's workplace where she was working. When Fugare noticed a pair of scissors close to the victim. He picked them up and stabbed her. Her co-workers came for victim's help and held Fugare. However, Fugare managed to flee."

Sariputre further added, “Both accused and victim knew each other. The lady is a widow and was in a relationship with the accused. The lady suffered injuries because the scissors did not go deep. She is recovering from her injuries now. We have formed the team to arrest the accused."

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:56 PM IST