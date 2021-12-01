Thane: Unidentified male body found in Kalwa creek, police registers accidental death case

An unidentified dead body was found on Wednesday morning in a Kalwa creek near the Kalwa Bridge in Thane west.

The unidentified body was of a male who was in his early 30's.

The Regional disaster management cell along with fire brigade officials and Kalwa police officials reached the spot with a rescue vehicle and emergency tender to retrieve the body from the creek.

"The rescue operation was completed and the body was recovered and handed over to the Kalwa police," said an RDMC official.

The Kalwa police had registered an accidental death case and had sent the dead body for post mortem. The police suspect it to be a suicide case.

"We are also checking to identify the man and are investigating to check if there is any foul play," said a police official.

