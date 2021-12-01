Navi Mumbai: Cyber fraudster dupes senior citizen of Rs 9.5 lakh

A 76-year-old retired Navy official from Vashi was duped by a cyber fraudster after taking his bank account, PAN card, and Aadhar details. The fraudster transferred money from his pension account and also took a loan on his fixed deposit. The senior citizen was duped of Rs 9.5 lakh by the fraudster.

The complainant received a message on his mobile regarding the tele-verification of his bank account on November 22. The complainant has a bank account in a public sector bank where he receives a pension every month. Police said that in November, the complainant had submitted the life certificate as an annual procedure for a pension account.

The senior citizen thought that the message could be regarding that and there might be some issue. The next day, the complainant called that number, and the fraudster asked him to verify his account and provided a mobile number. The complainant then called at the given number where another person identified himself as Rohit Sharma claimed to be speaking from the bank’s Bandra branch. He took his bank account details like date of birth, mobile number, PAN and Aadhar card. “Soon after sharing all the details, the complainant received multiple OTPs in his mobile for username, OTP for login to internet banking, and OTP for profile password change. Thereafter the fraudster disconnected the call,” said a police official from Vashi police station.

The next day when his daughter who also resides in Vashi came to meet him, he narrated the whole incident. Her daughter tried to log in to the internet banking of her father’s account, but it was getting declined. “Since the username, password and mobile number were changed by the fraudster, the complainant could not log in to internet banking,” said the official. He added that they approached the bank where he was informed that multiple transactions were made after changing his username and password. A total of Rs 9,50,348 was duped by the fraudster of which Rs 72,251 was transferred from his bank account and Rs 8,78,097 was taken as a loan on a fixed deposit. Vashi police registered a case under section 66 D of the IT Act and started an investigation.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 07:10 PM IST