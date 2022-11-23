Thane: Ulhasnagar MLA Kumar Ailani to host 'Happy Street' on November 27

Kumar Ailani | Twitter



Thane: Ulhasnagar MLA Kumar Ailani is organising Happy Streets at Gol Maidan area of ​​Ulhasnagar on Sunday, November 27 from 7 AM to 10 AM. Ailani has appealed to the people of Ulhasnagar to participate in Happy Streets in large numbers.

The main objective of organising Happy Streets is to provide a platform for the residents of Ulhasnagar to come out of their homes and encourage them to display their art.

The Happy Streets initiative will allow public in Ulhasnagar to indulge in their activities like singing, dancing, Zumba, skating, yoga, self-defense, kickboxing, karate, mallakhamb and much more.

People of all age-groups can participate in this initiative for free of cost and also exhibit their art by taking part in it for free.

Scores of of yoga institutes, religious and spiritual organizations of the city are trying to make this initiative a success.

Kumar Ailani said, " We have appealed and also requested all the people of the Ulhasnagar to participate in the Happy Streets event."

Mumbai police's Sunday Streets initiative

Mumbai police has a similar initiative that happens every Sunday at Nariman Point in the city. Vehicular movement for a few hours starting 7 am is blocked on the street and people can indulge in various activities.