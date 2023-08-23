Thane: Ulhasnagar Jhulelal Temple's 'Akhand Jyot' Lasting For 75 Years Enters into India Book Of Records |

Thane: The Holy Flame or “Akhand Jyot” that is continuously aflame since last 75 years in the revered Jhulelal Temple of Ulhasnagar 5 has finally found its place in the famed India Book of records.

The Holy Flame was brought from the “Peer Ghot” village of Pakistan [undivided India at that Time], by the devotees at the time of partition and was installed at this Temple and has been burning continuously since then.

Social Activist Speaks On Akhand Jyot

Shashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar said, " The credit for finding place in the Indian Book of Records goes to the undeterred sense of devotion and service of the Sindhi community towards Lord Jhulelal. This Holy Flame is cleaned and maintained once in every 24 Hours and is worshipped by all the devotees visiting this Temple."

The officials from the India Book of Records visited the Temple on August 20 and handed over the Certificate, Letter, Medal, Trophy etc. to the Temple Trustees in the presence of a large gathering of local politicians, media persons, N.G.O’s and police personnel.