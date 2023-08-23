 Thane: Ulhasnagar Jhulelal Temple's 'Akhand Jyot' Lasting For 75 Years Enters Into India Book Of Records
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Ulhasnagar Jhulelal Temple's 'Akhand Jyot' Lasting For 75 Years Enters Into India Book Of Records

Thane: Ulhasnagar Jhulelal Temple's 'Akhand Jyot' Lasting For 75 Years Enters Into India Book Of Records

The Holy Flame was brought from the “Peer Ghot” village of Pakistan [undivided India at that Time], by the devotees at the time of partition and was installed at this Temple and has been burning continuously since then.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Ulhasnagar Jhulelal Temple's 'Akhand Jyot' Lasting For 75 Years Enters into India Book Of Records |

Thane: The Holy Flame or “Akhand Jyot” that is continuously aflame since last 75 years in the revered Jhulelal Temple of Ulhasnagar 5 has finally found its place in the famed India Book of records. 

The Holy Flame was brought from the “Peer Ghot” village of Pakistan [undivided India at that Time], by the devotees at the time of partition and was installed at this Temple and has been burning continuously since then.

Social Activist Speaks On Akhand Jyot

Shashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar said, " The credit for finding place in the Indian Book of Records goes to the undeterred sense of devotion and service of the Sindhi community towards Lord Jhulelal. This Holy Flame is cleaned and maintained once in every 24 Hours and is worshipped by all the devotees visiting this Temple."

The officials from the India Book of Records visited the Temple on August 20 and handed over the Certificate, Letter, Medal, Trophy etc. to the Temple Trustees in the presence of a large gathering of local politicians, media persons, N.G.O’s and police personnel.

Read Also
Thane: KMC College of Khopoli Wins Final Of Late Gurdip Singh Memorial Football Tournament
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: ₹21 Crore Fund Approved To Set Up Hostel For Tribal Girls At Bhayanderpada After MLA Pratap...

Thane: ₹21 Crore Fund Approved To Set Up Hostel For Tribal Girls At Bhayanderpada After MLA Pratap...

Thane: Ulhasnagar Jhulelal Temple's 'Akhand Jyot' Lasting For 75 Years Enters Into India Book Of...

Thane: Ulhasnagar Jhulelal Temple's 'Akhand Jyot' Lasting For 75 Years Enters Into India Book Of...

Thane: KMC College of Khopoli Wins Final Of Late Gurdip Singh Memorial Football Tournament

Thane: KMC College of Khopoli Wins Final Of Late Gurdip Singh Memorial Football Tournament

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Introduces 1st Multi-Storey Parking In Belapur; To Solve Roadside Menace

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Introduces 1st Multi-Storey Parking In Belapur; To Solve Roadside Menace

Navi Mumbai: Vindhane Group Gram Panchayat Gets Funds For Infra Development

Navi Mumbai: Vindhane Group Gram Panchayat Gets Funds For Infra Development