Thane: KMC College of Khopoli Wins Final Of Late Gurdip Singh Memorial Football Tournament |

Thane: In the first-ever mega, inter-college Late Gurdip Singh Memorial Football tournament organised by Universal AI University in Karjat, Khopoli’s K.M.C. College claimed the tournament final title with a spectacular 1-0 win over Pillai College of Panvel.

Prof Tarundeep Singh Anand, chancellor and founder of Universal AI University welcomed the teams to the Campus and mentored the tournament.

Playing at Universal AI University’s lush green football stadium at its Campus, about 16 teams from various colleges participated in this two-day sports spectacle concluded recently. Kartik Rao picked up the Golden Boot Award while Neetesh More was reckoned as the Best Forward. Vipul Kirijat was named as the Best Goal – Keeper while Amandeep Sraa was awarded as the Best Defender. The Tournament had Luis Fernandes, a well-known national referee, as a chief referee of the tournament. The teams were supported by about 32 coaches and managers.

Details On The Final Match

In a thrilling final, the team of Pillai College of Panvel finished second. Prathamesh Yadav’s maiden 1-0 strike helped K.M.C. College of Khopoli lift the Late Gurdip Singh Memorial Football Tournament title. Meanwhile, in the semi-finals, Khopoli’s K.M.C. College beat Thakur College with maiden 4-3 with a combination of strikers and defenders in Mayuresh Deshmukh, Aditya Ankush, Karthik Rao and Chinmay drew four goals. In another semi-final, Panvel’s Pillai College secured a 4-3 win over Rizvi College. Pillai College’s Yash Dange, Sanjay Lohar, Sahil Bhagwania and Aarambh Kanokar dominated the game.

Though many college teams were desirous to participate, the tournament received an overwhelming response from the participants. From 16 college teams, about 256 players participated in this first – ever knock-out tournament.

Prof Tarundeep Singh Anand, Chancellor and Founder of Universal AI University said, “In this first – ever inter-college Football Tournament organised at our Campus, we received an overwhelming response from various colleges from within and outside Maharashtra. The tournament not only promised competitive football matches; but also offered an opportunity for our University community to come together and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. We congratulate the winners and various awardees. This Tournament will become a hallmark.”

Apart from the gripping football matches, Universal AI University also arranged a variety of delectable food stalls for everyone's enjoyment where the football lovers and spectators indulged in some mouthwatering treats such as Pani Puri, Ice Golas, Pav Bhaji, and many more delicious options.

Prof Anand added, “This event was not just about sports; it was also about creating lasting memories, fostering a sense of unity, and savoring some delightful culinary experiences."

