Thane Man Attempts Suicide By Driving His Car In Creek, Saved By Heroic Bystander; Visuals Surface

In a daring rescue, a tragic incident was averted on Tuesday, August 22, around 4:53 pm near the Ganapati Visarjan Ghat in Thane (W.). Yash Biswas (25), a resident of Highland Haven Tower at Balkum in Thane, reportedly jumped into the creek adjacent to Top Cruise Auto Mobiles Garage with his Volkswagen Vento Car (number MH-01-BF-6484) in an apparent suicide attempt.

However, in a twist of fate, Mandeep Shilpkar, a resident of Mari Ai Nagar in Kolshet who happened to be present at the scene, displayed remarkable courage. Braving the waters, Shilpkar immediately sprang into action to save Yash Biswas. With his timely and selfless effort, he successfully managed to pull Biswas out of the creek, averting a potential tragedy.

