Thane Crime: 3 Nepalese Arrested By Police For Stealing Gold Jewellery Worth ₹3.2 Crore From Ulhasnagar Shop

After a relentless pursuit spanning a month and a half, the Thane City Property Cell Police achieved a breakthrough by apprehending three Nepalese men in connection with a significant gold jewellery theft. The robbery, which took place on June 27, 2023, at Vijay Laxmi Jewellery shop in Ulhasnagar, saw the miscreants make off with gold jewellery valued at Rs 3.2 crore.

As of Tuesday, August 22, Thane police confirmed the successful arrest of three individuals, namely Madhav Giri, Dinesh alias Sagar Rawal, and Deepak Bhandari, all hailing from Nepal. The diligent efforts of the police resulted in the recovery of 550 grams of the stolen gold, valued at Rs 33 lakh, from the trio.

Shivraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) for Thane, provided insights into the case: "A gang of miscreants allegedly broke into Vijay Laxmi Jewellery shop in the main market area of Ulhasnagar town on June 27 and escaped with 6 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.2 crore. The case was approached with seriousness, forming five dedicated teams for the investigation. Our efforts were augmented by CCTV footage analysis and technical expertise, revealing the involvement of suspects from Nepal."

Patil continued, "Our team embarked on an extensive manhunt spanning Uttar Pradesh's cities, including Lucknow and Varanasi, as well as districts bordering Nepal. This comprehensive pursuit ultimately led to the apprehension of the trio within one of the border areas. While these three members of the gang have been apprehended, the involvement of seven more individuals is under suspicion. The accused have a history of criminal activities, including a similar robbery at a jewellery store in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai back in October 2022. The gang, which even included the shop's security guard, meticulously scouted the location and executed their operation when the establishment was closed."

Anand Raorane, Senior Police Inspector of the Property Cell in Thane, shared, "The arrested individuals are also wanted for robberies committed in neighboring states such as Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka. The investigation is ongoing as we delve deeper into their criminal activities and connections."

