Thane: Ulhasnagar Central hospital doctors remove cloth from woman's abdomen

The doctors from Ulhasnagar Central hospital on Saturday successfully performed a surgery and removed a piece of cloth from the abdomen of a 25-year-old woman.

On 19th April 2022, the woman complained of unbearable pain in her abdomen to her relatives and they rushed her to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had come to Ulhasnagar at her relative's place.

Nazreen Khan (25), originally from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh during giving birth in October 2021 at a private hospital in her hometown underwent maternity surgery. Her baby died during the surgery but the clothes were left inside her abdomen during it. Nazreen after the surgery constantly complained about the abdominal pain. But Nazreen was ignoring the pain, believing it to be the result of surgery.

Nazreen's one of the family members on the condition of anonymity said, "A few days ago, Nazreen visited us in Ulhasnagar. Her stomach started paining badly on April 19 so we rushed her to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital. The doctor examined her and found something like a cloth in her stomach. The surgeon of the central hospital, Dr. Sudhakar Shinde decided to operate immediately. Under the guidance of Dr. Shinde, Sub-District Surgeon Dr. Shashikant Dode, Gynecologist Nanda Sawant, Dr. Narmata Kulkarni, Dr. Kasam Dalwai, Dr. Tehseen Fatima and Dr. Rajesh Mhaske and the chief nurse's team successfully operated on Nazreen.

During the surgery, a piece of cloth was removed from her abdomen.

The central hospital administration has informed that Nazreen is relieved and is in good health.

Nazreen's family and citizens have praised the hospital administration for the successful surgery.

Shashikant Dode said, "We have lodged a complaint against a private hospital in Fatehpur for negligence in surgery while operating Nazreen."

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:07 PM IST