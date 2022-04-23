Thane: Mini truck overturns in Shahapur, 12 going for marriage function injured majorly

In a tragic incident on Saturday, April 23, 2022 over a dozen passengers were injured majorly while nine other passengers got a minor injuries when the Mahindra Supro mini truck overturned in Belwadi village at Shahapur in Thane district.

About 22 passengers were going for a marriage function on the mini-truck from Tansa to Shahapur.

Shahapur Police Station Police Inspector Rajkur Upase said, "After getting the information about the Mahindra Supro mini truck met with an accident in Belwadi village at Shahapur, our team reached the spot and extricated the passengers from the bus. The family had booked a Mahindra Supro mini truck to go to a marriage ceremony at Shahapur. The mini-truck was booked from Tansa to Shahapur. The mini-truck driver was drinking water while driving when the bottle fell down from his hand and went below the tire. He applied the brake to stop the mini truck but it overturned."

Upase further added, "In the mini-truck, there were 22 passengers including the bus driver and all family members. Out of 22 passengers, 12 were majorly injured and were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa for treatment. While nine were admitted at a local hospital in Shahapur for minor injuries."

The on-duty chief medical officer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital said, "Twelve injured persons were brought to the Kalwa hospital in an injured condition. Two have got a fracture while the rest ten are stable now."

Ajay Bhadange (29) son of an injured Balu Bhadange (50) said, "My father was in a mini truck and all the other relatives were going for a marriage function from Tansa to Shahapur when the mini-truck overturned at around 10:30 am at Shahapur near Belwadi village. Most of them are injured but 5 to 6 out of them have been majorly injured."

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:18 PM IST