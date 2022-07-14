Thane: Ulhas river water level comes down from danger level on Thursday morning

PTI

Thane: On Wednesday, July 13 the Ulhas river had crossed the danger level at around 5:30pm and the authorities alerted the people living along the river, but the water level has come down on Thursday, July 14 at around 7am bringing some relief to the people.

According to the level reported by the Irrigation department, the Ulhas river was flowing at a level of 14.90 meters around 7 am on Thursday morning. After 5 pm on Wednesday, the same water level reached 17.70. Due to this, the rural areas of Badlapur and Kalyan talukas were alerted.

Almost all the rivers in Thane district were overflowing on Tuesday due to heavy rains for the past few days. Due to heavy rainfall in neighbouring Karjat taluka along with Thane district, Ulhas river flowing through Karjat and Ambernath and Kalyan talukas was flowing above the danger level. The Ulhas river crossed the warning level of 16.50 meters around 12pm and in the evening at around 5pm it started flowing beyond the danger level. Therefore, the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Administration, Fire Brigade, Local Police and Revenue Department officials had ordered the citizens of Badlapur to be alert.

Around 300 riverside residents were shifted to safer places. Those with riverside houses were instructed to move to the upper floors.

Badlapur and its surrounding area had reduced rainfall after evening. But due to the rain in Raigad district, the concern of the citizens of Thane district had increased. On Wednesday evening, water entered some places in the low-lying areas of Badlapur. Ulhas river flows further into Kalyan taluk. There was water on the underside of the Raite bridge. There was water in the road near Kamba village on Kalyan Ahmednagar road. But the water level of Ulhas river started decreasing late in the night. At 9:30 pm on Wednesday night, Ulhas river started flowing below the danger level. At that time the water level was 17.30. At around 12 in the night, Ulhas river was flowing at 16.60 meters. According to the record taken on Thursday morning, the Ulhas river is flowing at 14.90 meters.