 Thane: Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Devendra Fadnavis after attack on woman party worker
Thane: Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Devendra Fadnavis after attack on woman party worker

Thane: Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Devendra Fadnavis after attack on woman party worker

"Women are being beaten, and if you do not dare to take action against the accused, then resign," Thackeray said in a scathing attack against Fadnavis, who happens to be the home minister of the state.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
On Tuesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Roshni Shinde, a woman activist of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shivsena who was brutally beaten by women activists of Eknath Shinde-led Shivsena group in Thane on Monday night. After meeting with Roshni, Uddhav Thackeray addressed reporters at the Thane rest house. While Uddhav Thackeray spoke to reporters, women workers of the party started protesting outside the rest house.

Thackeray demands Fadnavis's resignation

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray demanded the resignation of State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the incident.

Expressing his anger, Uddhav Thackeray said, "The State Home Minister should be honest with the public and resign immediately. Women are being beaten, and if you do not dare to take action against the accused, then resign."

Uddhav Thackeray, along with Aditya Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray, visited Roshni Shinde at Sampada Hospital in Thane to inquire about her health. He also attempted to meet with Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh to discuss the matter but was unable to do so as Singh was not present in the office.

Attempt to erase identity of Thane: Uddhav Thackeray

During a press conference at Thane Rest House, Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Shinde-Fadnavis government, saying, "The Supreme Court last week called the government impotent, and it was confirmed. An attempt has been made to erase the identity of Thane, which is the Thane of Shiv Sena, Thane of Shiv Sainiks who give life and protect women, Thane of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe, educated and cultured Thane. Until today, I had only heard of gangs. Today, if women's gangs and women start bullying, what will happen to our country, state, and Thane? The common Thanekar has a question in his mind."

Uddhav Thackeray demanded immediate resignation of the Home Minister and the suspension of the 'incompetent commissioner'. He also criticised the government for not registering an FIR in the case of Roshni Shinde's attack.

'If real Shiv Sainiks take to street...': Uddhav warns

"If you pretend of having a 'safe Maharashtra' and a Maharashtra that respects women, then why is an FIR not registered when a woman was kicked in the stomach? She was undergoing maternity treatment. The women of the Shinde group kicked her in the stomach despite having the idea that she is pregnant. If you cannot respect women, then don't go on a yatra like Savarkar Gaurav Yatra. Resign first," said Uddhav Thackeray.

He further stated, "If real Shiv Sainiks take to the streets, then the fake Shiv Sainiks who dance with Balasaheb's photo and saffron flag will not be able to face it. Hooliganism is increasing. Journalists are being threatened, women are being beaten, and the Home Minister is just sitting quietly. The rule of gangsterism is going on, and now the CM is called gangster minister. I ask CM to create a special department in the cabinet and give it to those who feed gangsters."

