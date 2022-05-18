Thane: Two murders in two days in Ulhasnagar over petty disputes

Thane: In two seperate cases, two people were murdered within two days over petty disputes in Ulhasnagar. In the first incident, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her lover over a petty issue and in the second incident a 22-year-old tempo driver was killed by a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Ulhasnagar in a road rage incident.

An official from Ulhasnagar police station said, "The accused and the 33-year-old victim knew each other and were allegedly having an affair. On Monday night, the accused reached the victim's house in Vitthalwadi and both had a fight with each other over a petty issue and in a fit of rage, the accused beat the victim severely and banged her head into a wall and killed her. During the incident the victim's daughter was present in the house. We have registered the case and further probe is underway."

In another incident, a 22-year-old tempo driver was killed by a 29-year-old.

The police said, "On Tuesday, victim Bharat Patadiya was driving home along with his friend Aakash Sanveriya in his tempo. Jasuja, a biker who was following him overtook and stopped his motorcycle ahead of him. Both Bharat Patadiya and Jasuja had a fight and in a fit of rage Jasuja killed Patadiya."

A senior official from Ulhasnagar police station said, "Soon after receiving the complaint against Jasuja our team was formed immediately and within five hours we identified the accused and by tracking him down arrested him under murder charges. The accused did not have any past criminal record and the crime happened over a petty issue after the deceased's tempo dashed the accused's motorcycle damaging his number plate. The accused was a graduate but did not have any job. On Tuesday, Jasuja was produced before the Ulhasnagar court which remanded him to police custody."

The official further on the condition of anonymity speaking about the increasing crime and murder cases in Ulhasnagar area said, "It is really a matter of concern and our police team are planning some better ideas to see that the crime rates should be brought down in Ulhasnagar area."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:46 PM IST