Thane: Two injured as truck collides into vehicles on Mumbai Nashik highway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
PTI
Thane: Two people were injured after a speeding truck hit five to six vehicles near the Pimplas junction on the Mumbai Nashik highway in Bhiwandi, reports from ABP Majha stated. After the collision, the truck sped away.

As per the report, the Public Works Department has started work on a zebra crossing on that stretch of the highway.

Couple killed after truck rams into two wheeler on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Earlier last month, a couple going to the temple town of Shirdi from Mumbai on a two-wheeler was killed after a container truck hit them in Maharashtra's Thane district, although their three-year-old daughter survived the accident, police said on Saturday. 

Manoj Joshi, 34, and Manasi, 30, died in the accident that occurred on Friday in Bhiwandi taluka on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The deceased were from Bhandup, a suburb of Mumbai, they said.

The police had arrested the driver of the container and registered a case against him.

(With PTI inputs)

