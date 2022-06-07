Thane: Two history sheeters held for chain snatching, Rs 4.35 lakh stolen item recovered

Photo: Representative Image

Koparkhairane police on Tuesday arrested two history sheeters for chain snatching and claimed to have solved at least five cases of chain snatching that took place in its jurisdiction. Police said that the accused were earlier arrested for their involvement in similar cases and after getting bail, they committed another crime.

The arrested accused were identified as Samad Shamsulhaq Khan (33), a resident of Nalasopara West and Rishabh Bhagwat Prasad Jaiswal (25), a resident of Kapurbawdi, Thane, East. Police said Jaiswal was also running a transport business. Police seized stolen items worth Rs 4.35 lakh from them.

Following a rise in chain snatching cases in Koparkhairane, under the guidance of senior police inspector Pradeep Tidar, a team was formed to investigate the frequent chain snatching cases. Based on technical analysis and information received from sources, the police arrested the duo.

Senior PI Tidar said that Khan was earlier arrested for various crimes and spent around 9 years in jail. “He was out on bail in one case and started committing the crime again,” said Tidar.

While Khan is in police custody till June 7, Jaiswal has been in judicial custody. “We will ensure that they get a maximum punishment as they are repeat offenders,” said Tidar.

Read Also Karnataka authorities on high alert after Hizbul terrorist's arrest in Bengaluru