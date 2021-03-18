Thane: Two birds rescued

Two different species of stray birds were rescued safely in Thane on Thursday. A live stray parrot and black kite were spotted in two different localities of Thane.

A parrot got stuck in a grill at one of the residential complex in Castle mill area of Thane, whereas the black kite was spotted lying, in Wagle Estate area of Thane, as it was suffering of dehydration.

Both were rescued following an alert call, by Thane's RDMC officials along with the help of volunteers of an NGO working for the welfare of animals.

"The parrot had received minor neck injuries as it got stuck in the grill. The bird was later shifted to Thane's SPCA pet hospital, for further medical treatment. While, the black kite has been kept in animals shelter of WWA (Wildlife Welfare Association) in Thane," informed a civic official.