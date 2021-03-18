COVID-19 in Thane: TMC issues stricter guidelines, directs officials to arrange ambulance within 30 minutes

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has come up with strict restrictions for commercial establishments hotels and restaurants,and has increased bed capacity by 500 and availability of ambulances within half an hour.

"Considering the increasing number of daily positive cases in Thane city, the stricter guidelines have been imposed by the TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma, on Wednesday. Accordingly the number of beds have also been increased with adequate stalk of medicines and vaccines," said an official from TMC's health department.

"At present the TMC consists of over 3000 beds and 1200 separate beds within private hospitals for COVID patients. Currently, only 40 percent of the total beds have been occupied and more than 100 ICU beds are empty. Hence, we have adequate number of beds available for COVID patients, and more 500 has been increased now," he added.

Besides, the TMC commissioner also assured, that the officials have been directed to arrange ambulance within half an hour for the COVID patients, informed official.

Though the daily positive cases in the city has gone over 400-450, however maximum cases are of asymptomatic patients. The regular update of home quarantined patients is being taken by concerned department of TMC.