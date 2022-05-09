Thane: Two arrested from Gujarat for cheating Dombivali residents

Dombivali: The police officials from Vishnunagar police station in Dombivali have arrested two persons from Surat and Baroda in Gujarat for cheating two victims from Dombivali area. The modus operandi was that the accused promised very good returns on the investment and later cheated them by blackmailing and threatening them by posting a pornographic photo on Instagram.

Senior Inspector of Police Pandharinath Bhalerao of Vishnunagar Police Station said, "The modus operandi of the accused was that they use to get the mobile numbers of their targets from Dombivali and use to lure them with increased interest on their investment and later started cheating them by posting obscene pictures of them in Instagram and then threaten of defaming them came to light. We have arrested two persons from Surat and Baroda in Gujarat for committing such acts."

The arrested accused are Anil Sambayya Peduri (31) and Kundan Mishri Shah (24).

Bhalerao further added, "Abhishek Kamat, 31, of Himalaya Ashish Society near Vishnunagar police station in Dombivali West, was approached by accused Anil Peduri from Surat two years back on two different mobiles and was asked to invest money in an attractive return investment scheme. Kamat invested Rs. 450,000 through Robot Trade. Kamat did not get attractive returns after Investment but he even not received his own money. When Abhishek Kamat called Anil he use to give excuses and lated Kamat had lodged a complaint with us."

Bhalerao added, "When our team contacted the accused Anil Peduri we found that his mobile was on and through it we came to know about the whereabouts of Anil in Surat. We traced his location on the basis of technical information. We formed a team of sub-inspector Kuldeep More, constable K.A.Bhamre, and others were sent to Surat. The team found Anil's residence in Surat and arrested him from there."

The senior police inspector of Vishnunagar police station informed that, " One person from Baroda in Gujarat created a fake Instragram account of a woman living near Maruti Mandir at Subhash Road in Dombivali (West). He received the mobile number of woman through this fake account and started defaming and blackmailing the victim by posting a pornographic photo of her on Instagram.The incident took place between August and November last year."

The police were convinced that the person who created the fake account on the basis of technical information was a resident of Baroda in Gujarat. Police traced his residence in Halola area of ​​Narayan Nagar, Baroda. Kundan Mishri Shah (24) is the name of the accused.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sachin Gunjal and Assistant Commissioner of Police, J D More, a team of Vishnunagar Police went to Baroda under the guidance of Senior Inspector Pandharinath Bhalerao and arrested accused Kundan Shah by laying a trap.

"An investigation on how many people have been deceived by both the accused in the last several years is underway." said senior inspector Bhalerao.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:40 PM IST