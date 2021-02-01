Thane: Tree collapses at Wagle estate area; vehicle damaged, no injuries reported

"The incident took place during at around 3:35 AM, near the Sindhudurg Hotel, at the Wagale Estate area in Thane (W). The incident was reported to the Shrinagar police station, which later alerted the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team of Thane," said a civic official.

"A four-wheeler, parked aside, was damaged as it was a huge tree which uprooted and fell upon the car. However, no injury or casualty has been reported in this incident. Meanwhile, the tree which fell off covering the street was removed with the help of machineries by the RDMC team within a few hours," added the official.