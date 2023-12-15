Thane Tragedy: MSRDC Top Bureaucrat's Son Accused Of Mowing Down Lover With SUV |

Thane: In a shocking incident reported from Thane, Ashwajit Gaikwad, son of Anil Kumar Gaikwad, the Joint Managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) was accused of allegedly mowing down his girlfriend under his SUV on Monday early morning. The victim, Ashwajit Gaikwad's girlfriend Priya Singh sustained severe injuries after he allegedly rammed his SUV (Land Rover Defender) into her on Ovala Road in Thane's Ghodbunder area, claimed a report.

The victim suffered severe injuries including a broken right leg, bruises on her arms, back and her stomach area being deeply scratched. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane. Priya Singh's injuries prompted her to share the incident on Instagram. The post went viral, drawing attention to the alleged violent behaviour of Ashwajit Gaikwad.

Victim Narrates Horrific Ordeal In Social Media Post

According to a post on Priya Singh's social media account on Instagram, she narrated the whole incident, giving information of how she was abused, strangulated and eventually mowed down by her lover and his friends. The fight took place when Ashwajit invited Priya Singh to Court Yard Hotel around 4:30 am on Monday. A heated argument ensued, resulting in Ashwajit physically assaulting Priya. The situation escalated as he allegedly caused harm to her using his SUV with his friends Romil Patil and his driver Sagar Shedge involved in the abuse and assault.

Later, a passerby reached to Priya's rescue on the road. He immediately alerted the local police about the incident. Ashwajit's driver Sagar found the stranger helping her when came back to check whether Priya was dead or alive. Sagar threatened the stranger of not involving police in the matter stressing on the political influence of the Gaikwads. He also stated that he'd take all the blame on behalf of Ashwajit. Later, Sagar took her to a hospital nearby and fled away after Priya informed her family about the incident.

Case Filed Against Three Including Ashwajit Gaikwad

A case has been filed at the Kasarvadavali Police Station against Ashwajit and his two accomplices. However, even after four days, the accused individuals, including Ashwajit, Romil Patil, and Sagar Shelke, are reportedly evading arrest. The police have not been able to apprehend them, raising questions about potential political influence due to Ashwajit's connection with the ruling party and his father, Anil Gaikwad's power.