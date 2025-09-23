Thane Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Biker & 2 Friends Die In Mumbra Road Accident |

A 19-year-old biker and his two pillion riders were crushed to death after being struck by a container truck on Monday afternoon. The incident took place near Gavdevi Temple on Mumbra Bypass at around 3 PM.

The deceased have been identified as Hasan Akram Shaikh (19), Mohiniuddin Mohammed Khusi Shaikh (19), and Afzal Shakur Shaikh (22), all residents of the Gavdevi area in Mumbra. Police said the trio had been roaming in Mumbra before the accident.

About The Accident

According to officials, the container truck was heading toward Shilphata via the Y-junction when the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on Gavdevi Road reportedly lost balance and fell on the road. The impact threw the youths off the bike and under the container’s wheels.

A passerby found them lying in a pool of blood and alerted authorities. The local police, traffic police, and a fire brigade team with one fire engine rushed to the spot. The victims were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene but was later apprehended. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra Police Station confirmed that the biker was not wearing a helmet and was riding against traffic when the truck’s rear wheels ran over him, killing all three on the spot.

The Thane Police have appealed to motorists to strictly follow road safety rules and avoid driving in the wrong direction, stressing that such negligence can be fatal.

