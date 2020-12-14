Thane traffic department recovers ₹1.31 cr from e-challan defaulters

The Thane traffic department has recovered Rs.1.31 crore as fines from e-challan defaulters during a special drive in last 13 days, for traffic violators in the city. According to the official, the traffic team has collected around Rs.10 lakh of fine on each day during this special drive.

The fine levied against the motorists violating traffic rules were charged fines and issued e-challans, during the regular drive carried out by the traffic team. However, many avoid clearing their e-challans on time, who are then listed as defaulters. Hence, this drive was carried to recover the pending dues of fines from such traffic violators.

The Thane traffic department covers Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath, consisting of 18 sub divisions.

"The e-challan system was introduced in February 2019 in Thane traffic department. During the period February 2019 to December 2019, over 6.30 lakh cases against traffic violators were registered under Thane traffic department, for which the fine amount was Rs 21.14 crore. While from January 2020 to December 13, 2020, 4.23 lakh cases of traffic violators were registered, where the total fine amount was Rs 25.5 crore. However, the recovery of the above mentioned fines was paused due to the pandemic situation. This drive aims to recover the same and curb traffic violation cases," said traffic official.

"Before carrying this special drive against the traffic violators whose dues were pending; the traffic team had appealed to the defaulters to pay the same by November 20-30, 2020 or face the action from December 1. Accordingly since day one of December, the drive has been carried out to recover pending fines from defaulters," added the official.

The motorists holding pending e-challans can pay their dues by visiting the web portal www.mahtraffic.gov.in or through Mahattaffic App or Mumbai traffic App or through other online mediums like Paytm, informed official.