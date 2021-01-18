Thane traffic department inaugurates 32nd Road Safety Programme

The Thane traffic department has inaugurated its 32nd Road Safety Programme. The programme includes various awareness programs for motorists. The department has also organised a short film competition with an aim to make the youth aware about the traffic rules.

The Road Safety Programme, starting from today, will continue for a month with programmes, rallies and workshops in the city. "Traffic safety programmes, starting from Tuesday, will inspect vehicles for air pollution. On January 25, a workshop will be held for auto rickshaw drivers. On January 27, a distribution of traffic safety kits will be carried by traffic officials at various toll plazas. While, on January 30, a bike rally of women bikers will be held in the city," said a traffic official from Thane.

On February 6, a special programme for school bus drivers will be arranged to highlight the importance of following traffic rules. Keeping the pandemic in mind, a workshop will be organised for taxi and auto rickshaw drivers on February 9 on how to curb the spread COVID-19. “The traffic safety programme will conclude on February 17," informed officials.

A short film competition has been organised to create awareness about traffic rules amongst citizens, especially among the youth who will come together on the occasion of this short film event, added the official.