Thane: Traffic on Nashik-Mumbai highway after tempo carrying grapes topples on road

Thane: The Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane noticed a traffic jam on Wednesday early morning after a pickup tempo full with grapes toppled down. The traffic police along with disaster management cell and fire brigade removed the grapes and put aside the tempo to clear the traffic within hours.

According to the Regional disaster management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident took place on Wednesday morning at 3:12 am where the Mahindra Bolero pickup tempo MH15 HH 0236 was fully loaded with 22 quintals of grapes. It was owned by Prashant Dokhale and was driven by Nitin Nawale. "The vehicle was heading from Nashik to Thane. It toppled down near Kharegaon toll naka in Thane. The traffic police and RDMC reached the site along with one bike ambulance and one hydra. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident," said an official from the RDMC.

Sources from the RDMC said, "The Mahindra Bolero vehicle was removed to one side of the road and the Mumbai nashik highway was cleared for all vehicles. Also, the grapes that fall on the road were cleared to make the traffic moving on the road," added the official.

Balasaheb Patil, Deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, Thane city said, "The traffic was hardly for an hour. Before the day started the traffic was clear for vehicles," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:38 PM IST