Thane: TMT to add 25 new CNG buses in their fleet in next two months

Thane: Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) will be adding 25 new CNG Buses in their fleet in next two months time. The transport body will be using Rs 5 crore 82 lakh received from the sale of 153 scrap buses for the purchase of new CNG Buses.

The transport body administration has already started the process of purchasing buses and they are claiming that these buses will be able to enter in the next two months after the process is completed.

Transport Committee chairman Vilas Joshi said, "As of now there are a total of 367 buses in the fleet of Thane Municipal Transport Corporation. It has its own 124 buses. Out of 367 buses 270 are available for daily passenger convenience, but the bus facilities are not sufficient compared to the number of passengers in the city.

"Due to this, the municipality has started efforts for the last few years to provide adequate bus facilities to the people of Thane. As a part of that, electric buses will be introduced in the fleet of TMT with the funds of the central government. While the process is underway, the transport administration has decided to purchase 25 more CNG buses."

Joshi further added, "153 old buses were standing in dust at Wagle and Kalwa depots of Thane Transport Corporation. As these buses were also at the end of their lifespan, they were not available for passenger convenience. An auction was held for the sale of these buses. Traders from the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore participated in this process.

"Thane Transport Corporation has received an amount of Rs 5 crore 82 lakh from this process. The transport administration decided to purchase new buses from this amount. Accordingly, 25 CNG buses will be purchased and the tender process has been completed. Therefore, the passengers will get some relief as these buses will soon join the fleet of TMT."