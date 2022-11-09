Thane: TMC to hold monthly Lokshahi Din on December 5

Thane civic body to hold Lokshahi Din on September 5 | File

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will hold the monthly Lokshahi Din on Monday, December 5. The officials from the Thane civic body have urged the citizens to submit their applications in two copies to the civic body office 15 days prior to Lokshahi Din, that is, until November 21.

While filing the applications, Form 1(b) must be submitted by the applicant along with each application. Form 1(b) is made available at the Civic Facilities Center.

Applications pending for more than a month will be accepted.

Citizens whose applications have not been acted on for one month will have their applications accepted during Lokshahi Day at the TMC headquarters.Citizens are required to mention the token number received during Lokshahi Day while submitting the applications.

"Applicant should submit only one complaint in one application; applications with more than one complaint will not be accepted," TMC officials stated.

Applications that will not be accepted

Similarly, cases pending in various courts relating to establishment, cases relating to the right to information, as well as applications made on the letterhead of the organisation of political party corporators, applications made in cases where the final answer has been or will be given, will not be accepted.

TMC has appealed to the applicants that, while applying for Lokshahi Din, one should clearly mention in the application that they are going to participate through video conferencing or face-to-face. Also, it has been requested to include the email ID and mobile number in the application so that they can attend the Lokshahi Din.