Thane: TMC to organise 'National Deworming Campaign' from April 25 to May 2

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) public health department will be organising the "National Deworming Campaign" from April 25 to May 2, 2022. The main aim of the campaign will be to improve the health, nutritional status and quality of life of children in the age group of 1 to 19 years.

The deworming program will be implemented in the Thane district at all government-aided schools, municipal and private aided schools as well as for children in the age group of 1 to 19 years who do not go to school.

A senior official from the health department of TMC said, "Insect infestation is mainly due to contact with unhygienic and contaminated soil, leading to the widespread of roundworms, whipworms and hookworms. Infected children may experience malnutrition and haemorrhage, leading to chronic fatigue. As a result, their physical growth and mental development are not complete. Therefore, this deworming campaign will be carried out on a large scale in TMC jurisdiction."

He further informed, "Albendazole will be given to all children between the ages of 1 and 19 in this campaign. The beneficiaries in the age group of 1 to 6 years will be given Albendazole in Aanganwadi, while all the beneficiaries in the age group of 6 to 19 years will be given the deworming pill in all government-aided schools, private aided schools, ashram schools and all municipal schools."

TMC has appealed to all the citizens that they should take various measures to prevent the spread of worms. Do not defecate in the open, keep the surroundings clean, wash fruits and vegetables with clean water and then eat. Always drink clean water, keep food covered, keep nails clean and cut regularly, always wear shoes and slippers, and wash their hands with soap before meals and after defecation.

During the campaign period from 25th April to 2nd May, 2022 deworming tablets will be distributed through schools and Anganwadi Centers in the Municipal Corporation. During the campaign, citizens should give deworming pills to all the beneficiaries in their homes between the ages of 1 and 19.

The Health Department of Thane Municipal Corporation has made an appeal that the beneficiaries who will not be able to take the pill on April 25, 2022, for some unavoidable reason, should take the pill on April 29, 2022, the day of the mop-up.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:52 PM IST