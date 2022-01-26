Thane: TMC to identify tax defaulters, collect pending dues in a week

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is gearing up to ensure 100 per cent property and water tax collection from its citizens. The TMC Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma has ordered TMC officials to complete the tax collection within a week.

On Monday Sharma had held a meeting in Thane, which was attended by additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade and deputy municipal commissioners Ashok Burpule, Manish Joshi and Dyneshwar Dhere, along with other ward officers and tax inspectors. A team was also formed to aid in the tax collection process from citizens across 176 blocks.

As per information provided by the TMC authorities, to date taxes amounting to Rs 480.50 crore had been collected across the city, which translates to 65 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:07 AM IST