Thane: TMC To Beautify 25 Lakes In City Under Amrit-2 Scheme

TMC Meeting | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for the last few years was making efforts to conserve and beautify the lakes in Thane, which is also known as the city of lakes. As part of the same the TMC has decided to undertake conservation and beautification works of 15 lakes from the funds available under Amrit-2 scheme of the central government.

The TMC now after completing the tender process for this work, has started giving work orders to the contractors and this is the sign that 15 lakes in the city will get a new life.

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has ordered that the work be audited by IIT, a third-party institute, to ensure that there is no harm to the life in the water of the lake and the forest resources in the area during the work.

Thane - The city of lakes

Bangar said, "Thane city is famous as the city of lakes. At one time there were more than 70 lakes in the city. Out of them now 34 lakes are left in the city. The rest of the lakes have been destroyed due to illegal constructions. For the last few years, efforts have been made by the civic body to maintain the existence of these lakes covering an area of 40 hectares, and as a part of this, conservation and beautification of the lakes are being done. The total cost of this project will be ₹53.36 crore.

For this project, 25 percent will be given by the central government and 25 percent by the state government and the remaining 50 percent of the funds will be from TMC. The duration of this work will be one year. "

TMC chief held meeting and reviewed the works under this scheme on Thursday.

"There should be no compromise in the quality of the materials used for these works. The concerned departmental authorities should periodically inspect all these lakes to ensure that they are of the best quality. The IIT team should conduct a strict audit process. The work should plan in such a way that all these works will be completed in phases by June 2024. A board with complete information about the work of each lake, the period of completion of the work should be permanently installed at the work place. While the work of conservation of the lakes is going on, all the environmental issues will be carefully handled by the NGO 'Green Yatra' instructed Bangar.

Lakes to get new life!

The lakes which will be beautified and conserved are Turfepada, Kharigaon, Hariyali, Shivajinagar-Kalwa, Kausa, Kolshet, Dativali, Desai, Brahmala, Mango-Ghosale, Kacharli, Railadevi, Kamal, Khidkali and Jogila. Also around the lakes work on protective wall, meeting space, jogging track, footpath, barrier pillars along with water purification system- bioremediation, installation of aeration machine, floating wetland, electrification, CCTV for security, sound system will be carried out.

Garden works and painting works will also be done. Different bins for dry and wet waste, cabins for security guards, Nirmalya Kalash, fiber glass boat and notice boards as required will be installed around the lake informed the TMC chief.