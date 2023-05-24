Thane: Civic body cracks down on safety violations at boating lakes, TMC chief issues warning

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) provides boating facilities at Masunda, Upavan, Ambe-Ghosale, and Kharigaon lakes in Thane city. Currently, due to school holidays, these lakes with boating facilities are crowded in the evenings, and people of all ages are taking advantage of them. However, it has come to the attention of TMC chief Abhijit Bangar that despite the availability of safety equipment provided by the appointed contractor, necessary precautions and safety measures are not being followed. On Wednesday, the commissioner of the Thane civic body announced that action will be taken against contractors if safety jackets and rules are not adhered to during boating.

Masunda Lake is a major attraction in Thane, drawing a large number of visitors for boating on weekends and holidays. Currently, a contractor is responsible for operating boating services in four major lakes within the municipality. However, it has been observed that tourists are being provided with pedal boats without any kind of security measures.

Following complaints, Bangar has instructed the TMC's environment department to take appropriate action. In response, the TMC's chief environment officer, Manisha Pradhan, visited Masunda and Upvan Lake on Wednesday to gather information. During her inspection at Masunda Lake, it was found that the passenger boat was carrying more tourists than its capacity allowed, and safety jackets and other necessary safety devices were not present on the boat. The contractor in question has been issued strict instructions regarding this serious matter that endangers the lives of tourists. Pradhan emphasised that tourists must wear safety jackets before boarding the boat for their own safety.

Bangar has also directed the concerned department to inspect Ambe-Ghosale Lake and Kharigaon Lake in the city. He stressed that if the contractor violates the agreement made with the TMC while being awarded the boating service contract, it would pose a serious threat to the lives of citizens. He warned that if the instructions given by the TMC are disregarded, the boating service provided by the concerned contractor may be halted in the interest of public safety.

Abhijit Bangar appeals to citizens to abide by the rules while boating in the city's lakes and to use the necessary safety equipment. He also urges the public to promptly report any deficiencies in this regard to the municipal corporation.